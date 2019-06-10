Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo)

Amid financial crisis, Pak PM urges citizens to declare assets, pay taxes

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:33 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 10 (ANI): At a time when Pakistan is grappling to overcome severe financial crises, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged his countrymen to declare their assets and pay off taxes by June 30.
"In the last ten years, Pakistan debt went from Rs 6,000 crore to 30,000 crore. We need some urgent steps to bring the country out of this crises." Khan said while addressing the nation, a day ahead of the national budget.
"I am appealing to all of you to take part in the Asset Declaration Scheme that we have brought because if we don't pay taxes, we will not be able to raise our country up," Khan said.
Last month, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had announced a new tax amnesty scheme to offer non-tax filers an opportunity to come clean until June 30.
Notably, the previous PML-N government announced four such schemes to different groups that fetched around Rs121 billion and brought only 80,000 people into the tax net. However, the Imran Khan-led government has said that this amnesty scheme is "different" from the previous one.
In Pakistan, only 1.4 million people out of 200 million file their annual income tax returns, reported Gulf News.
Urging nation to pay taxes, Imran said, "This is the country that has [the] capability and if passion comes in, we can at the very least gather Rs10,000 billion every year," he said.
The ruling PTI government is set to present its first budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in the National Assembly on June 11. It will be presented by Khan's Advisor on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Hafeez Shaikh.
The government on Sunday announced that it is planning to present an austerity-oriented budget providing a 'slight' relief to middle and low-grade government employees, including military personnel, with no increase in the salaries of army officials of higher ranks.
Interestingly, last month, the Pakistan government had reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package of USD 6 billion.
Besides the assistance by IMF, Pakistan will receive additional funds worth nearly USD 2-3 billion from institutions like the Asian Development Bank and World Bank. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:24 IST

Nepal: Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest Rato Machindranath...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 10 (ANI): The 'Rato Machhindranath' chariot festival concluded in Nepal's Lalitpur district on Sunday after observing 'Bhoto Jatra' or the 'vest festival' that marks the end of the month-long celebration.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 07:05 IST

Trump slams NYT for 'false report' on Mexico immigration deal

Washington DC [USA], Jun 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday hit out at The New York Times over the "shockingly false and untrue" report on the immigration deal reached with Mexico.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 06:10 IST

Amid financial crisis in Pak, Imran Khan to address nation today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 10 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address the nation on Monday morning, as the country continues to grapple with a severe financial crunch.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 05:33 IST

Crowd shouts 'chor hai' as Mallya leaves from The Oval after match

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): Absconding liquor baron, Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in the UK, was greeted with 'chor hai' chants outside The Oval on Sunday as he made his way out of the stadium after watching the World Cup match between India and Australia.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 05:18 IST

1 dead, 6 injured after crane collapses on Dallas apartment building

Dallas [USA], Jun 10 (ANI): A woman was killed and six others sustained injuries on Sunday after a crane collapsed onto an apartment building in downtown Dallas, amid inclement weather conditions, a fire official said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 05:00 IST

Over half of HIV patients in Pak's Sindh province remain without...

Karachi [Pakistan], Jun 10 (ANI): Over half of 751 people diagnosed with HIV in Pakistan's Sindh province still await medical assistance, according to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 01:24 IST

No casualties reported in fire at East London flats

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): No casualties have been reported in the fire that broke out at Samuel Garside House by Riverside Barking in East London on Sunday, London Fire Brigade confirmed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 00:36 IST

Violence erupts during Hong Kong protest against China extradition bill

Hong Kong [Hong Kong], Jun 10 (ANI): Scenes of violence between police forces and demonstrators were witnessed outside Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Sunday during a protest march against the recently proposed extradition rules by the Chinese government.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 23:25 IST

Massive fire breaks out in eastern London

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a block of luxury flats in eastern London on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:48 IST

Trump refutes claims Mexico agreed to take border actions months...

Washington D.C. [US], Jun 9 (ANI): Refuting the claims made in a recent report by New York Times that Mexico had agreed to take border action months before Donald Trump announced tariff deal, the US President said on Sunday that much of what was in the recent deal signed on Friday was not accomplished

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 21:48 IST

Pope Francis appeals for peace in Sudan following military crackdown

Vatican City [Vatican City] Jun 9 (ANI): In the wake of the recent military crackdown in Sudan that left at least 113 pro-democracy protestors dead last week, Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for peace and resumption of dialogues between the opposing factions in the African country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:48 IST

Earth anthem penned by Indian poet-diplomat premiered in Europe

Amsterdam [Netherlands], June 9 (ANI): In a proud moment for the nation, an earth anthem penned by Indian poet and diplomat Abhay Kumar was recently performed at Amsterdam Business Gala Awards.

Read More
iocl