Amid growing tensions with China, defence chiefs of Japan, US, S Korea may meet in January

Tokyo [Japan], December 28 (ANI): Amid growing tensions with China and North Korea over the South China Sea and violations of firing ballistic missiles respectively, arrangements are underway for the defence chiefs of Japan, the US and South Korea to meet in Hawaii in mid-January.

The meeting would bring together Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook, reported NHK World citing sources.

The three are expected to discuss how to realize the denuclearization of North Korea and make the country stop firing ballistic missiles in violation of UN resolutions as well as China's growing dominance in the South China Sea.



The sources say a decision has yet to be made as to whether the talks will be in person, amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, reported NHK World.

Japan and the US had worked to arrange a meeting of their foreign and defence chiefs on January 7 in Washington. But they are now expected to change the "two plus two" talks to an online format, due to the Omicron threat.

Austin and Suh met earlier this month in Seoul to discuss possible responses to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

The two agreed that trilateral security cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan "remains critical to regional stability," reported NHK World.

China has demonstrated an aggressive approach in pressing its territorial claims against its neighbours. (ANI)

