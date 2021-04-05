Amid high tensions, China warns US against taking superior position on global affairs

Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): Amid rising tensions between the US and China over a slew of issues, Beijing has warned Washington not to take a superior position and presume it has a final say on global affairs.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said China would not accept a list from Washington of unilateral demands for negotiations with Beijing. "The door for dialogue with China is open. But the dialogue should be done on an equal basis and with mutual respect," he said.

"China will not accept that there is any nation in the world that [can] put itself superior to the others, and that any nation will have a final say on world affairs. If the US continues to confront, China will take it calmly without fear."

Wang said, while China-US cooperation was possible, both sides should respect each other's core concerns, and China would not accept unilateral demands and conditions from Washington, South China Morning Post reported.

"We resolutely resist gross interference in China's internal affairs, and even more resolutely oppose unlawful unilateral sanctions imposed on the basis of lies and false information," he said.



Diplomatic observers said Beijing was looking to improve ties with the US that had been badly damaged under former US President Donald Trump, but was facing a dilemma overdrawing a line between cooperation and resisting US pressure.

Following the Alaska summit, the relations between China and the US have deteriorated and tensions have escalated.

Washington slapped additional sanctions on Chinese officials and entities over alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang, following a similar move by the European Union. Both countries have also stepped up their military presence in the disputed East and South China Seas.

Wang said China and the US should hold more dialogues on regional affairs and cooperate on the pandemic but added that the rise of China could not be overturned.

"It is inevitable for China to continue development and becoming strong. This is in line with the long-term interest and common aspiration of regional countries, and this trend cannot be resisted," he said. (ANI)

