Amid humanitarian crisis, misgovernance in Afghanistan, Taliban calls on citizens to pay taxes on time

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 16 (ANI): Amid humanitarian crisis, misgovernance and turmoil in Afghanistan, the Taliban called on Afghan citizens to pay their taxes on time.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Second Deputy Prime Minister on Saturday said that those Afghans who owe taxes should pay to help tackle the current challenges in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

He made the remarks at a gathering held with the title "Finance Week" in Kabul, where other senior members of the Islamic Emirate also participated.

"Those who are able to pay taxes should pay taxes properly, so funds can be spent in the education and health sectors," Hanafi said.

The Ministry of Finance called on the citizens to pay their taxes on time, reported Tolo News.

The acting Minister of Finance, Hidayatullah Badri, said the taxes would be invested in the country's affairs for economic development.

"The Finance Ministry has the responsibility for economic development and the management of humanitarian aid," he said.



Other members of the Islamic Emirate's acting cabinet suggested that the collection of taxes will help to avert an economic meltdown in the country.

The move comes after the Taliban's Ministry of Finance said that it's working on a plan to collect tithes and zakat from the eligible residents of the country.

Tithes will be taken from the landowners who have fertile lands and zakat will be collected from every Muslim whose income qualifies, said the Taliban, reported Tolo News.

Ahmad Wali Haqmal, the spokesman of the Ministry of Finance, said that a joint committee has been set up to carry on this work which includes the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, and the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock.

Haqmal added that in Islam, the important source of income and economy is tithes and zakat, saying that the details have not yet been clarified on how to collect them, and how to determine which individuals must qualify to pay, reported Tolo News.

"The joint committee was created by the Ministry of Finance, which includes the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture. Work has been started on its function and it has not been finalized yet," said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.

This comes after the decline in trade and commerce has had a negative impact on the country's revenue.


