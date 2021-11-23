Amid humanitarian crisis, Red Cross to continue provide aid to Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 23 (ANI): Amid the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is expected to continue to provide humanitarian aid to Islamic Emirate.

Sputnik News citing a Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid reported on Tuesday that ICRC Director of Operations Dominik Stillhart said during a meeting with the acting Afghan government's deputy prime minister, Abdul Kabir, in Kabul, that the organization would continue delivering humanitarian aid in the country.

Since the takeover in August this year, the Taliban have been unable to provide care for Afghan people. The United Nations had warned that almost half of the population of Afghanistan will face a hunger crisis between the present time and March next year, according to Al Arabiya Post.



Meanwhile, Pakistan which has been accused of being the creator, organizer and mentor to the Taliban is responsible for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, according to an Arabic media outlet.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a sum of 28 million US Dollars as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan which includes food, medical, and other humanitarian assistance, local news reported citing Aljazeera.

The humanitarian aids from Pakistan will include 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, other food commodities, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters, and other supplies, the Pakistan government said in a statement released following the Prime Minister's meeting with his key cabinet members, Khaama Press reported.

Apart from it, protection and safety risks to people including women, children and people with a disability, also reaching record highs.

Violence perpetrated by the Taliban over the years has been recognised by the Afghan people and small pockets of popular resistance have cropped up. This is a natural outcome of the twenty years of change that Afghanistan witnessed since 2001. (ANI)

