Amid mounting fiscal woes, Pakistan to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): Amid the mounting economic woes, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Saturday as the Shawwal moon had not been sighted in the country on Thursday, Geo News reported. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement in a press conference on Thursday.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said, "We have not received any testimony of the sighting of the Shawwal moon across the country", adding, "Eid-ul-Fitr will be held across the country on Saturday, April 22. The sky was clear in most parts of the country, while it was cloudy in some places", Geo News reported.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad addressed the press conference after the committee held the meeting at the religious affairs ministry chaired by Maulana Khabir. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members, Pakistan's Department of Meteorology representatives, Suparco, and other organisations attended the meeting, Geo News reported.



The committee took the decision after receiving input regarding the sighting of the moon from all parts of Pakistan. Earlier, zonal committees from Karachi, Sukkur, Quetta and Pakistan had said they had received no testimonies of the sighting of the moon, as per the news report.

Pakistan's federal government announced that the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will be from Friday to Tuesday.

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the important Islamic festivals celebrated at the end of Ramzan. During Ramzan, people exercise restraint in their eating habits and have a pre-fast meal at dawn called 'sehri' and a post-fast meal after sunset called 'iftar'. (ANI)



