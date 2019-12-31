Amid protests, Hong Kong welcomes New Year 2020

Hong Kong, Dec 31 (ANI): Hundreds of pro-democracy protestors formed giant human chains and marched through shopping malls on New Year's Eve, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020, according to media reports.

The city conducted its usual fireworks display over Victoria Harbour, which were reportedly canceled at the last moment.

The semi-autonomous city, which was a British colony until 1997, traditionally places more emphasis on New Year's celebrations than China, which reserves the biggest celebrations for the Lunar New Year.

The protests began in June after the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam introduced a controversial legislation that allowed the extradition of certain criminal suspects to China.

Lam has since withdrawn the proposed bill but the protests have continued, with demonstrators calling for her resignation, direct election of future leaders and a probe into alleged police brutality against the demonstrators.

Protestors have turned out on major holidays before, including Halloween and Christmas Eve. (ANI)

