Amid protests over deaths of activist Agadil, Kazakh govt reaffirms judicial reforms

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhistan], Mar 04 (ANI): Amid protests in Kazakhistan following the death of activist Dulat Agadil last month in police detention, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev-led government reaffirmed its commitment for judicial reforms.

Agadil passed away in police detention in Nur-Sultan on 25 February. He had been detained due to suspected violations of the terms of his house arrest, which he had been placed under following charges of contempt of court earlier this year.

A medical investigation concluded that the cause of death was acute cardiovascular failure, and found that there were no injuries on Agadil's body. This was confirmed by the four individuals in his cell, who all testified that Agadil suffered no physical harm while under detention.

The sudden death of civil activist Dulat Agadil, who was a participant in many protests, caused a wide resonance across Kazakhstan. Protest ae taking place in the country. The supporters of Agadilsaid the authorities of Kazakhstan were allegedly behind the death of the activist. However, the investigation revealed that Dulat Agadil died due to heart failure.

President Tokayev personally reviewed the case and stated, "I can fully assure people that, unfortunately, the activist [Dulat]Agadil passed away as a result of heart failure. To make any claims counter to this is to go against the truth."The President further noted that "no matter what his views, he was primarily a human being."

Tokayev has projected Kazakhstan as the 'hearing state'. The President has announced a series of domestic, social, economic and political policies aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens of Kazakhstan. In particular, the National Council of Public Trust have been established as platforms in which wider society can discuss different views and strengthen the national conversation regarding government policies and reforms. (ANI)

