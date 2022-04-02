Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Taiwan shuts 39 schools

Taipei [Taiwan], April 2 (ANI): Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, Taiwan on Friday declared the closure of 39 schools.

School closures and class cancellations were announced in 10 counties in cities due to COVID infections, reported Taiwan News.

Many teachers and students were reportedly infected as new COVID cases are being reported in multiple locations across Taiwan.

39 schools have announced either the closure of the whole campus or the suspension of specific classes, reported Taiwan News.



Taiwan on Friday reported 104 local COVID cases, most in 281 days, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung also confirmed 132 imported cases. The command centre did not report any new deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

The 104 local cases reported include 45 males and 59 females ranging in age from under five to their 80s. Forty COVID cases were reported in New Taipei City, 20 in Taoyuan City, 20 in Keelung City, 12 in Taipei City, four in Changhua County, three in Hualien County, two in Taichung City, two in Kaohsiung City, and one in Hsinchu County, reported Taiwan News.

The 132 imported cases include 71 males, 59 females, and two cases under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Of these, 75 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 57 tested positive during quarantine.

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 7,033,816 COVID tests, with 7,009,862 coming back negative. Of the 23,629 confirmed cases, 7,602 were imported, 15,973 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved, reported Taiwan News. (ANI)

