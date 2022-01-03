Amid rising external debt of Pakistan, Imran Khan launches Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): As the opposition parties intensified criticism against Pakistan's ruling party over widespread inflation and rising debts, Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum aimed at facilitating investment between the two countries, reported local media.

The Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum has been set up in collaboration with the Board of Investment. It is aimed at facilitating investment in Pakistan and the promotion of business to business industrial cooperation, reported ARY News.

"We give incentives to Chinese industries and companies to relocate to Pakistan but the problem is that the time taken from an agreement to its implementation is a lot," ARY News quoted Imran Khan as saying on Monday during his address at the inauguration ceremony.

Stressing that the investors are dissatisfied due to the delay, Imran Khan called to remove impediments to foreign investments.

Calling for the need to make exports the country's priority, he said that a nation's development is not possible without increasing its exports.

This comes as the ruling party in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, is facing widespread criticism due to the rising inflation, increasing foreign debt, supplementary finance bill and others as the opposition leaders have demanded the resignation of Imran Khan over these issues.

On Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif had said that the governments in other countries celebrate festive occasions by bringing down prices but Imran Khan has dropped an inflation bomb by hiking petrol prices on January 1.

Shahbaz asked Imran Khan to step down instead of "punishing" the masses due to his "incompetency". (ANI)