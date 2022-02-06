Amid US-led diplomatic boycott, Chinese President Xi toasts guests at Beijing Olympics' welcoming banquet

Beijing [China], February 6 (ANI): As many countries continued with their call of the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Chinese President Xi Jinping toasted the guests of the Winter Olympics and thanked foreign officials for coming despite all the odds during a welcoming banquet on Saturday, according to Xinhua.

The banquet was held a day after the Olympics opened at the National Stadium in Beijing amid the games being overshadowed by the pandemic and a US-led diplomatic boycott.

Xi, in a speech published by the country's foreign ministry, said, "I sincerely thank all governments, peoples and international organizations that care about and support the Beijing Olympic Winter Games."



The Chinese President appreciated the guests for overcoming difficulties caused by the pandemic to come to Beijing to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee chief, also attended the banquet.

The Chinese President concluded by raising a toast to the health of those present and their families as well as "the dynamic development of the Olympic Movement" and "humanity's noble cause of peace and development", according to Xinhua.

The event took place as many countries including the US and the UK continued with their call of the diplomatic boycott of games over accusation of grave human rights violation by China. (ANI)

