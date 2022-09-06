Amir Khan Muttaqi, Lavrov talk over phone after blast near Russian Embassy

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 5 (ANI): After Monday's explosion near Russian Embassy in Kabul, Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The explosion that occurred on Monday morning near the Consular Department gate of the Russian Embassy left ten dead and several others wounded.

In a phone call with Lavrov, Muttaqi assured that special attention will be given to blast in front of the Russian embassy. He ensured Lavrov the security of this embassy, TOLOnews reported quoting the Taliban spokesperson.

Lavrov considers this incident the work of international criminal organizations and insists on fighting against them, the Taliban's spokesperson said.

Earlier, Taliban-led Afghan government condemned the attack near the Russian embassy. The blast resulted in the death of two Russian Embassy staff and injured several locals, Taliban spokesman for Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi said.

The spokesperson said that a comprehensive investigation had been launched into the matter and further measures will be taken to safeguard the Embassy and prevent such probable incidents in future.



"Our security has launched a comprehensive investigation and will take further measures to safeguard the Embassy and prevent such probable incidents from hindering the Embassy's activities," Balkhi wrote on Twitter adding that the Islamic Emirate has close relations with the Russian Federation and will not allow the enemies to sabotage relations between both countries with such negative actions.



UN mission in Afghanistan on Monday condemned the blast outside the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul and stressed the need for the Taliban to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the people as well as diplomatic missions.

"UNAMA condemns today's explosion outside @RusEmbassyKabul. We express our condolences to the families of those killed and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a tweet.

This explosion comes days after at least 20 people were killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in northwestern Afghanistan during Friday prayers. In recent months, a number of blasts have been reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives.

This series of blasts comes on the heels of one year of the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan. Rights groups said the terror outfit had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents. (ANI)

