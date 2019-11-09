Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah
Amit Shah attends SCO member states on emergency situations

ANI | Updated: Nov 09, 2019 02:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): The 10th meeting of Heads of Authorities of Member States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on dealing with prevention and elimination of Emergency Situations in Delhi was held on Friday. The event was chaired by the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah.
Apart from Shah, the ministers and heads of the departments of prevention and elimination of emergency situations of the SCO member-states, the representatives of Diplomatic Missions of the Pakistan and Tajikistan and the SCO Secretariat participated in this meeting.
The delegation heads delivered reports on the major emergencies that happened in the SCO member-states and the conclusions they made from them.
Based on these reports, the parties agreed on the need to step up their joint efforts to strengthen cooperation and provide assistance in the field of prevention of Emergency Situations and provide assistance. They intend to continue to promote their interaction to implement the agreements reached within the framework of the organization.
The parties discussed the results of joint events held in 2018-2019 and approved the Action plan to implement the intergovernmental SCO agreement on emergency relief cooperation in 2020-2021, the Action plan will contribute to stepping up joint efforts in dealing with the prevention and elimination of emergency situations among SCO member-States.
Following the meeting, Heads of the Departments of Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations of the SCO Member-States signed a protocol.
The meeting was held in a "productive" and "friendly atmosphere".
The SCO Member-States appreciated the efforts of India for a successful hosting of the Joint Urban Earthquake Search & Rescue Exercise-2019 of SCO Member-States in New Delhi.
The parties expressed satisfaction with the results achieved and extended gratitude to India for the excellent organization of the meeting. (ANI)

