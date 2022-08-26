Amnesty calls out Taliban for its atrocities on Afghans, says country at brink of irreversible ruin

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 26 (ANI): Amnesty International in a recent report has called out the Taliban to provide women and girls in Afghanistan the right to work and get an education, as well as participate in politics and society as the human rights of the community are being stripped since the country fell in the Taliban's hands.

According to a petition filed by Amnesty International, the Taliban began a new era of human rights abuse after taking over on 15 August 2021 in Afghanistan and now, a year later the country is on the brink of irreversible ruin.

"Not only the Taliban de-facto authorities have broken their promise of protecting Afghan people's rights, especially women's rights, but they have also resumed the cycle of violence and committed a litany of human rights abuses and violations with full impunity," the petition read.

Afghan residents including artists, journalists and religious minorities, are also having a rough time as the ruling officials of the country continue to snatch away the basic rights of the citizens.

Meanwhile, an Afghan member of the organization Samira Hamidi said that in the past years, there had been a lack of respect for the rights of Afghan residents, particularly those of women, artists, journalists, and minorities.

"With this petition, we seek to put pressure on the Taliban to end human rights violence and pressure on the international community to hold (the Islamic Emirate) accountable for human rights violations," she said, as Khaama Press quoted.

Supporting the petition, Farah Mustafawi, another women's rights activist, said "the United Nations can force the Taliban to abide by international law."



"Any action taken to protect women's rights in this circumstance would be helpful, provided it is not temporary, it will increase the unity among the human rights defenders, and it would support women's internal protests," said Maryam Arween, another activist.

However, responding to the petition, the Taliban said the organization's report is far from the truth and the current leadership has respected human rights, especially women's rights, within the framework of Islamic Sharia.

"All of these reports are false," said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate. "Since the Islamic Emirate took control, Afghanistan has preserved its two decades of human rights."

In earlier statements, Amnesty International has urged the Islamic Emirate to provide women and girls in Afghanistan the right to work and get an education as well as participate in politics and society. according to Khaama Press.

Taliban has suspended the secondary education of girls and enforced a strict form of Hijab.

They also provide no opportunities for Afghan women to participate in political and public life, to fit the pattern of absolute gender segregation that is aimed at making women invisible in society.

Notably, Afghan women are staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives they are no longer allowed to travel unless accompanied by men related to them and are being curtailed from wearing make-up as well as their reproductive rights.

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to curtailing basic human rights as the citizens of Afghanistan continue to live a miserable life in the country. (ANI)

