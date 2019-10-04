Amrit Lugun appointed India's next envoy to Greece

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Amrit Lugun has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Greece, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

A 1989-batch IFS officer, Lugun is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Prior to his current appointment, Lugun previously served as the country's ambassador to Sudan and Yemen respectively. (ANI)