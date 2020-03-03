Amy Klobuchar to end her presidential bid and back Biden

Washington [US], Mar 03 (ANI): Senator Amy Klobuchar will end her presidential bid on Monday and will endorse Joe Biden, a campaign aide told CNN.

The Klobuchar campaign confirmed that the senator is flying to Dallas to join former vice president Biden at his rally.

This comes a day after South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspended his campaign over the weekend and is expected to endorse Biden.

Recently, Klobuchar posted sixth-place finishes in Nevada and South Carolina.

Klobuchar launched her campaign pledging to focus on the "nation's heartland", hoping to use her status as a Midwesterner to convince Democrats that the best way to defeat President Donald Trump is to nominate someone who could bring back disaffected voters in places like Michigan and Wisconsin. (ANI)

