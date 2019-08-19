Representative Image
Representative Image

ANA celebrates 30th anniversary of flight connecting Japan, Thailand

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:21 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 19 (ANI): With the increasing number of low-cost airlines around the world, Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) is attracting attention with its unique paint, as well as by improving its services.
On July 14, the ANA had held a press conference in Thailand's capital city of Bangkok on the 30th anniversary of its flight connecting Tokyo and Bangkok.
Addressing the media, Yuji Hirako, the CEO of ANA said, "From then on to now, (in the past 30 years), the number of flights to Tokyo and Bangkok has increased significantly. The reservation on these flights is about 85 per cent, both for business and for private purposes, and it is an important route."
Hirako announced the launch of Boeing 787-10, which is a new type of aeroplane that will be operating for the first time on an Asian route.
"Boeing 787-10 comes with a full-flat seat, a premium economy class with a wider seat and all monitor operated touch panel. The meal is jointly designed by a famous Japanese chef and ANA," said Hirako.
"We want guests to feel the taste and service of famous restaurants on ground in the sky," said Sachi Kodama.
"A commemorative ceremony was held in the lobby of the Suvarnabhumi Airport. The staff and guests danced on popular Japanese numbers. And the tourists also enjoyed a dance performance," he added.
"Today is the anniversary of ANA's first departure from Narita to Bangkok," said Toshikuni Kashiwagi. "To thank you all, we have prepared a photo corner and a history corner with the CA wearing a series of uniforms."
"The reason behind the (success of) Bangkok route is the increase in tourists owing to the visa relaxation for Thai people. Additionally, many companies have a base in Thailand for business development in Southeast Asia," he added.
Speaking on the occasion, a tourist said, "Japan is very beautiful. I would like to visit a local area in all four seasons to enjoy the beautiful natural scenery."
Thirty years ago, the Bangkok route served as a link between Japanese and Thai businesses and now it is connecting Thai and Japanese tourists as well. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:54 IST

Afghanistan: Multiple blasts in Jalalabad injure 66

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): At least 66 civilians sustained injuries in multiple blasts in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Monday, state media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:15 IST

US attempts to seize oil tanker will have 'grave consequences': Iran

Tehran [Iran], Aug 19 (ANI): Iran on Monday said that attempts by the United States to seize recently freed Iranian oil tanker will have "grave consequences".

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:03 IST

Lithuania: Vice Pres urges Indian community to strengthen ties...

Vilnius [Lithuania], Aug 19 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon the Indian community in Lithuania to serve as a bridge in strengthening economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:52 IST

JCB issues new credit card in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Although India has a fast-growing economy, the dominant method of payment is still cash, which makes the country an untapped market for the credit card companies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:09 IST

How Singapore Firms are being Impacted by the stalled Amaravati Project

Singapore, Aug 19 (ANI): Mere seven months after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Amaravati Welcome Gallery, it looks increasingly likely that the ostentatious state capital project could be scaled back dramatically.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:58 IST

Nangarhar: 16 wounded in multiple blasts

Nangarhar, [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): At least 16 people suffered injuries in multiple blasts in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar, Afghanistan on Monday, provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:57 IST

New York witnesses spectacle of India's glorious cultural diversity

New York [US], Aug 19 (ANI): The spectacle of India's cultural diversity was witnessed on the streets of New York on Sunday when thousands of Indians living in the city and the vicinity showed up in full strength for the World's largest India Day Parade held at the Madison Avenue here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:30 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy yet again

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia for the fifth time in the last eight days over alleged ceasefire violation by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:20 IST

Canada: Ottawa streets decked up in tricolour for I-Day celebrations

Ottawa [Canada], Aug 19 (ANI): Holding tricolours, scores of Indian nationals marched through the streets of Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate India's Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:03 IST

China warns Canada against interfering in 'purely internal' Hong...

Ottawa [Canada], Aug 19 (ANI): China on Sunday warned Canada against interfering in Hong Kong issue, saying the matter is "purely internal" and does not require any interference by any other country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:41 IST

Despite US pressure, freed Iranian tanker set sail to unknown destination

London [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): An Iranian oil tanker which was seized by the United Kingdom six weeks ago was released on Sunday and was seen moving away from Gibraltar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:29 IST

Afghanistan quashes Pak's 'reckless' claim that Kashmir issue...

Washington [US], Aug 19 (ANI): Afghanistan has rebutted Pakistan's claims that Kashmir issue could potentially impact the ongoing Afghan peace process and said such a "reckless and unwarranted" statement by Islamabad is a "poor excuse" to justify its inaction against the Taliban.

Read More
iocl