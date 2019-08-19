ANA celebrates 30th anniversary of flight connecting Japan, Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 19 (ANI): With the increasing number of low-cost airlines around the world, Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) is attracting attention with its unique paint, as well as by improving its services.

On July 14, the ANA had held a press conference in Thailand's capital city of Bangkok on the 30th anniversary of its flight connecting Tokyo and Bangkok.

Addressing the media, Yuji Hirako, the CEO of ANA said, "From then on to now, (in the past 30 years), the number of flights to Tokyo and Bangkok has increased significantly. The reservation on these flights is about 85 per cent, both for business and for private purposes, and it is an important route."

Hirako announced the launch of Boeing 787-10, which is a new type of aeroplane that will be operating for the first time on an Asian route.

"Boeing 787-10 comes with a full-flat seat, a premium economy class with a wider seat and all monitor operated touch panel. The meal is jointly designed by a famous Japanese chef and ANA," said Hirako.

"We want guests to feel the taste and service of famous restaurants on ground in the sky," said Sachi Kodama.

"A commemorative ceremony was held in the lobby of the Suvarnabhumi Airport. The staff and guests danced on popular Japanese numbers. And the tourists also enjoyed a dance performance," he added.

"Today is the anniversary of ANA's first departure from Narita to Bangkok," said Toshikuni Kashiwagi. "To thank you all, we have prepared a photo corner and a history corner with the CA wearing a series of uniforms."

"The reason behind the (success of) Bangkok route is the increase in tourists owing to the visa relaxation for Thai people. Additionally, many companies have a base in Thailand for business development in Southeast Asia," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, a tourist said, "Japan is very beautiful. I would like to visit a local area in all four seasons to enjoy the beautiful natural scenery."

Thirty years ago, the Bangkok route served as a link between Japanese and Thai businesses and now it is connecting Thai and Japanese tourists as well. (ANI)

