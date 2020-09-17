Angela Merkel congratulates PM Modi on his 70th birthday, calls India, Germany to work together to overcome pandemic

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and said that the two leaders have succeeded in consolidating even further the traditionally good relations between India and Germany.

"I am happy to take this opportunity to thank you for our trustful and constructive cooperation. Together with over the past years we have succeeded in consolidating even further the traditionally good relations between India and Germany. I have fond memories, for example, our meeting last November at the Indo-Gennan intergovernmental consultations," Merkel wrote in a letter shared by Prime minister's Modi Office.

Underlining that COVID-19 pandemic is testing the cohesion of the international community, the German leader said that if New Delhi and Berlin work together then they will be able to overcome the huge pandemic crisis.

"The COVID-I9 pandemic is testing the cohesion of the international community. Only if we work together we will manage to overcome this huge challenge. With that in mind, I look forward to continuing our cooperation for the benefit of our countries and their peoples.

For your political work, I wish you continued success. On a personal note, I wish you all the very best in the future--particularly, in these unusual times. health, happiness and fulfilment," she added.

Wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from all corners of the world on his birthday. The leaders across parties greeted him. President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first one to wish the prime minister.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin are among the foreign leaders who have extended their greetings to the Indian prime minister. (ANI)