Anjani Kumar concurrently accredited as next Ambassador to Mauritania

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Indian Ambassador in Mali Anjani Kumar was on Monday concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Mauritania.

"Anjani Kumar, presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Mali, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, with residence in Bamako," xternal Affairs Ministry said in a release.

Kumar, a 2003 batch IFS officer, was appointed as the envoy to Mali in November last year. (ANI)

