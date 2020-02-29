Announcement of joint declaration will open way for lasting peace in Afghanistan, says President Ashraf Ghani

Kabul [Afghanistan], Feb 29 (ANI): President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday said that the announcement of the joint declaration between the US and Afghanistan will open the way for lasting peace in the country.

The Afghanistan President, according to Tolonews, said he appreciates the sacrifices of the Afghan forces for the country, and emphasized that now their role in peace will be even more important.

Referring to the peace deal between the US and Taliban, the Afghanistan President said all the contents in the US-Taliban agreement are conditions-based. The withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan depends on how much the Taliban fulfill their commitments, he said.

Ghani, speaking alongside US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, highlighted the sacrifices made by the Afghani people.

"Our sacrifice has been immense, both in the martyrdom of the ANDSF and our civilians. Children, youth in their prime, and men and women of all ages and walks of life had their lives taken away by senseless acts of terror and violence in public spaces," Ghani was quoted as saying by Tolonews.

The United States will withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan within 14 months, as per a joint declaration between the Afghan government and Washington.

The plan is "subject to the Taliban's fulfillment of its commitments under the US-Taliban agreement," the declaration read.

"The United States reaffirms its commitments regarding support for the Afghan security forces and other government institutions, including through ongoing efforts to enhance the ability of Afghan security forces to deter and respond to internal and external threats, consistent with its commitments under existing security agreements between the two governments," the joint declaration read, as reported by Tolo News.(ANI)

