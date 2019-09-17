Another blast hits Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): A blast occurred near US Embassy in Kabul on Wednesday.

The suicide blast occurred close to one of the Ministry of Defense's buildings in PD9 Kabul, confirmed Ministry of Interior, reported Tolo News.

No casualties have been reported.

The explosion came hours after a blast rocked President Ashraf Ghan

Local officials have said that Ghani was present during the blast but is safe.

No group has taken the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)

