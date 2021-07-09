Another Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence zone

Taipei [Taiwan], July 9 (ANI): Taiwan on Thursday reported another incursion by the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Air Force as a Chinese warplane flew into the island's air defence identification zone on Thursday.

It marks the sixth intrusion by Chinese warplanes in the month, Taiwan News reported.

A People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, according to the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense (MND).

Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and tracked the PLAAF plane using air defence missile systems.

Beijing has sent planes into Taiwan's identification zone on July 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8. All the planes this month have consisted of slower-flying turboprops so far.



Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its grey-zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

On June 1, Xi pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.

Reacting to Xi's remarks, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) accused the CCP of tightening its dictatorship in the name of national rejuvenation internally and attempting to alter the international order with its hegemonic ambitions externally, Focus Taiwan reported.

"We urge the other side of the strait to learn from history and push for democratic reforms," the MAC said, calling on the CCP to stop expansionist behaviour and to act as a responsible party in promoting regional peace. (ANI)

