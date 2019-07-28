Another explosive-laden vehicle detonates in Afghanistan's Ghazni

Ghazni [Afghanistan], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Just a day after a suicide attack targetted Afghanistan's Ghazni, another explosive-laden car detonated in the province's Ab Band district early Sunday morning, a local source told Sputnik.

"The car bombing occurred today early morning in Ab Band District in Ghazni province early morning close to an Afghan forces base," the source said.

The casualty figure is yet to be confirmed.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that the incident has caused massive casualties and damages to the base.

On Saturday, another Taliban-perpetrated attack saw an explosive-laden vehicle targeting the district, killing at least three policemen and wounding 12 others. (Sputnik/ANI)

