Another Hindu Temple vandalised in Pakistan

London [UK], October 11 (ANI): Condemning the recent vandalism of Hindu Temple in Pakistan's Sindh region, London-based Pakistani human rights activist and spokeswoman for Justice for Minorities in Pakistan Anila Gulzar said that only 20 temples out of 428 are left.

"I strongly condemn the brutal act of vandalism committed against Shri Ram Mandir in Badin Sindh Pakistan on 10 October. Out of 428 only 20 mandirs are left in Sindh," Gulzar said in a Facebook post.

According to media reports, the Hindu temple was vandalised in Kario Ghanwar area of Sindh's Badin province on Saturday.

The case is yet another example of deplorable conditions of minorities in the state of Pakistan.

Hindus constitute the largest minority community in Pakistan but there have been repeated reports of vandalism committed against Hindu temples.The Hindu community has expressed anger and outrage at this attack.



It is notable here that Sindh region has been constantly witnessing attacks on the minority Hindus over their faith.Hindu girls being raped or forcible conversion of Hindu girls.

In May, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had condemned the razing of houses of people from the Hindu and Christian communities in Punjab province's Bahawalpur city.

"HRCP is gravely concerned at reports that houses belonging to the Hindu and Christian communities of Yazman in Bahawalpur have been demolished, allegedly by local authorities with political influence," said HRCP in a tweet.

A video of a similar incident had surfaced on the internet earlier this year in which a basti of a minority Hindu community in Bhawalpur can be seen being demolished. The demolition exercise was carried out under the watch of Tariq Bashir Cheema, the Housing Minister in the Imran Khan cabinet, and the country's Principal Information Officer Shahid Khokhar.

Pakistan is a well-known perpetrator of such human rights violations. On several occasions it has promised to safeguard the interest of minority communities in the nation. However, continuing attacks on minorities narrate a different story.

Islamabad has been discriminating against its religious minorities. This is manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion to Islam, etc., making Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas, and Shias the most persecuted minorities in the region. (ANI)

