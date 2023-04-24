Another 'peeing' incident: Drunk man urinates on co-passenger on Delhi-bound flight

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Another incident of 'urinating' on a co-passenger came to light last night when American Airlines landed at the Delhi Airport around 9 pm.

The security officer on duty told ANI on Monday, "It was learnt that an unruly passenger (Indian) arriving from New York by American Airlines Flight No. AA 292 in inebriated condition has argued with a co-passenger and urinated on him."

Soon after the aircraft landed at Delhi airport, the crew members contacted to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer regarding the incident. The airport aviation security took cognisance and escorted the passenger to the airport police station.

"The said unruly pax along with complainant was taken to IGIA PS by concerned airlines security under the escort of CISF for further legal action," an official said.

Delhi Police sources told ANI, "No official complaint has been lodged by the complainant yet."

There was no statement from American Airlines till the publication of the news.

A similar incident happened last month when a passenger was caught allegedly urinating on a US passenger in mid-air on an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi. The airline also imposed a ban on the passenger from flying on any of its flights in the future.

"We received a complaint from American Airlines stating that there is one accused identified as Arya Vohra, a resident of Delhi. They stated that he did not behave properly and created a nuisance and also urinated on the co-passenger. On the basis of the complaint, we are contemplating action under IPC and Civil Aviation Act. The strongest possible action will be taken against him to deter other flyers not to behave in this manner or doing any such activity in the future," Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP, IGI Airport earlier told ANI.

Earlier on November 26 last year, a man named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight, but the incident was not reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) which was attributed to the delay in reporting the incident by the airline crew. Mishra was later arrested by the Delhi Police. (ANI)