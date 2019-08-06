Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (file photo)
Another Pulwama type incident will happen, says Imran Khan on abrogation of Art 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 20:34 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): The Indian government's decision to scrap Article 370 that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir will lead to another Pulwama type incident, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said on Tuesday.
"Through this move...they (the BJP) are trying to crush the people of Kashmir, as a result of which a Pulwama type incident will happen. I can predict that," Khan said in his speech during a joint session of Parliament, shared on ARY News' YouTube channel.
He claimed that Pakistan had nothing to do with the Pulwama incident, and if such an attack happens again, his country would again be blamed for it.
"They will put the blame on us if such an incident happens again. They may strike us again and we will strike back and it would have grave consequences for the entire world," said Khan.
He added that the decision to scrap Article 370 is in line with the ruling BJP's "racist ideology", that puts Hindus above all other religions and seeks to establish a state that represses all other religious groups.
"What happened yesterday has only confirmed my suspicion about India's unwillingness to talk. This is not a decision they [the BJP] have taken out of the blue. It was part of their election manifesto all along. It is, in fact, ingrained in their ideology that puts Hindus above all other religions and seeks to establish a state that represses all other religious groups," said Khan.
"We want the global leadership to take note... I assure you, my government will raise this issue on every international forum. The Western world does not know what is happening in Kashmir. It is our job to tell the world about their suffering," Khan said at the Parliament, as cited by Dawn.
He compared the BJP and RSS's ideology with that of white supremacists and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's government with Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.
"Their racist ideology is similar to that of a white supremacist... I compare their recent actions -- especially considering what they did during the recent general elections -- with that of what Hitler's Nazi Party did," said Khan. (ANI)

