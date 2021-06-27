Another state of emergency possible, says Japanese minister Nishimura

Tokyo [Japan], June 27 (ANI): Referring to the signs of the COVID-19 outbreak in Tokyo, Japan's Economic Revitalisation Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi, who is in charge of the country's coronavirus response, said that the government is ready to take further measures, including declaring another state of emergency.

On an NHK debate program on Sunday, Nishimura referred to signs that the outbreak in Tokyo is on the rebound, and said stronger measures may be considered for bars and restaurants that are now serving alcohol under strict rules.

On the situation across the country, he said an increase in young patients with mild to moderate symptoms would put a burden on small to mid-sized hospitals.



Nishimura said the government will monitor available hospital beds and consider taking further measures without hesitation, including declaring another state of emergency for prefectures that have shifted to focused restrictions, reported NHK World.

As for measures against highly contagious variants, Nishimura called for regular ventilation at workplaces and schools, even during the hot summer.

He said closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings have all found to lead to the transmission of the virus, and that such circumstances should be eliminated, reported NHK World.

Nishimura said the government is distributing antigen test kits for use by people who are not feeling well at workplaces, and that he wants to contain the virus by use of both vaccines and test kits. (ANI)

