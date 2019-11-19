'Another Trump-Kim summit would be useless unless US drops its hostile rhetoric'

Pyongyang [North Korea], Nov 19 (ANI): Rebuking US President Donald Trump over his tweet wherein he urged Kim Jong Un to "act quickly" and "get the deal done", North Korea's Foreign Ministry advisor Kim Kye Gwan on Monday (local time) said another summit between Chairman Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump "useless" unless the US dropped its hostile rhetoric.

"If the US does not really want to let go of its dialogue with us, it should make a decision to withdraw its hostile policy of viewing us as an enemy," Sputnik quoted Kim as saying, citing KCNA.

"We are not interested in such useless talks anymore. We will not give anything to the US president to brag about when we have received nothing in return, and we want to receive the benefits of the accomplishments that President Trump is crediting himself for" he said.

The two leaders have met three times besides several rounds of talks between senior officials of two countries over North Korea's nuclear programme.

The US Defence Secretary, Mark Esper had on Monday announced that Washington would postpone a planned US-South Korean military drill.

According to Al Jazeera, in April, Kim Jong Un set a year-end deadline for the US to show more flexibility, raising concern North Korea could resume nuclear and long-range missile testing, which it has suspended since 2017. (ANI)

