Anti-govt protests: Hong Kong Police arrest 5

Hong Kong, Aug 14 (ANI): Hong Kong Police on Wednesday arrested five people for "possession of offensive weapons and assaulting officers" amid protests at Hong Kong International Airport.

"Police have arrested five persons for offences including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons, assaulting police officers and breaching of the peace," Sputnik quoted the police's statement.

Flights from Hong Kong were cancelled or delayed for the second consecutive day, as hordes of protesters blocked departure areas. Violent clashes broke out between police in riot gear and protesters at Hong Kong's airport on Tuesday.

Hong Kong government condemned the recent demonstrations of protesters at the Airport which resulted in violence and attacks on police.

"The Government severely condemns these violent acts, which are outrageous and have overstepped the bottom line of a civilised society. The Police will take relentless enforcement action to bring the persons involved to justice," the statement said.

Amidst the chaos, protesters detained a reporter for Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times and zip-tied him to a luggage cart.

Hong Kong has been in the throes of protests since early June. The demonstrations were triggered by a now-suspended bill which would allow suspects to be extradited to China to face trial.

Even though the bill has been suspended by local authorities, the protests have continued and taken on a more pro-democracy outlook. Protesters have also demanded an inquiry into police authority and alleged brutality. Several clashes have taken place between protesters and the police ever since the beginning of the agitation.

China has decried the protests, with one Chinese official alleging that the demonstrations have "begun to show signs of terrorism." (ANI)