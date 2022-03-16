Anti-Taliban protest held in northern Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 16 (ANI): An anti-Taliban protest took place on Tuesday in northern Afghanistan which led to a blockade of a key highway for several hours, media reports said.

Baghlan-Balkh road was blocked by people demonstrating against Taliban officials. They closed the northern highway to traffic for several hours.

Baghlan residents said in a protest that they were fed up with the Taliban's oppression and detention in the province.



The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated.

The Taliban have committed and continue to commit human rights violations including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, a massive rollback of the rights of women and girls, censorship of and attacks against the media.

Moreover, people in Afghanistan are also facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis which is being driven by decisions and positions taken by the international community, especially the US, that have blocked Afghanistan from aid funding and access to the global financial system. (ANI)

