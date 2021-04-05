Anti-terrorism court judge, 3 family members killed in 'targetted attack' in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 5 (ANI): In a horrific incident, a judge of a Swat anti-terrorism court (ATC) and his three family members, including his wife and grandson were shot dead in an attack on his car near the Ambar Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Sunday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police official told Dawn that "apparently it was a targeted attack and assailants fled the scene after the attack".

The victims were identified as ATC Judge Aftab Afridi, his wife, grandson and daughter-in-law, who were travelling from Peshawar to Islamabad via Swabi, police said,



Two security guards, who were part of the judge's convoy were injured in the attack, which occurred in the jurisdiction of Chota Lahore Police Station, reported Dawn.

In February 2019, Peshawar High Court (PHC) judge Justice Ayub Khan was wounded in an attack on his car while he was on the way to the high court.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zahoor Afridi had said that a 9mm Kalashnikov had been used by the gunmen, who fled the scene after the attack, reported Dawn. (ANI)

