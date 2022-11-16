Antony Blinken discusses Poland explosion with Ukrainian and Polish foreign ministers

Bali [Indonesia], November 16 (ANI): US secretary of state Antony Blinken held talks with foreign ministers of Poland and Ukraine, Zbigniew Rau and Dmytro Kuleba, respectively, to discuss the explosion in Poland. The leaders committed to remain "closely coordinated" in the coming days as the investigation proceeds and determine the "appropriate next steps."

Sharing details regarding his talks with Kuleba and Rau, Blinken tweeted, "I spoke this morning from Bali with Polish Foreign Minister Rau and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba regarding the explosion in eastern Poland. We pledged to remain closely coordinated in the days ahead as the investigation proceeds and we determine appropriate next steps."

During his telephonic conversation with Zbigniew Rau, Antony Blinken offered condolences for the two explosion victims in eastern Poland. He reiterated US assistance for Poland's investigation into the explosion, according to the statement released by US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price. The two leaders stressed the importance of the alliance to remain in close coordination as they assess the development.

The statement issued by US State Department spokesperson Ned Price reads, "The Secretary expressed condolences for the two Polish lives lost and reiterated full U.S. support for and assistance with Poland's investigation. Underscoring the strength of NATO's bonds, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of the alliance staying in close coordination as they assess the development and the appropriate next steps.



Blinken talked with Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba after Russian missile attacks on November 15 that hit several residential buildings in Kyiv and affected critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine, Ned Price said in a statement. Blinken and Kuleba spoke about ongoing assessments of explosion in Poland and committed to remaining in contact in the coming days.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed Ukraine's needs, including energy security and air defence. Blinken said that the US would continue to work with allies and partners to help Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself. US President Joe Biden also convened an "emergency meeting" of G7 and NATO leaders to discuss the explosion in Poland.

The NATO and G7 leaders in the joint said, "We discussed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland near the border with Ukraine. We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland's ongoing investigation. We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds."

On November 15, Biden held talks with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to discuss the explosion in Ukraine. Duda briefed Biden about the ongoing assessment of the explosion that took place near the border with Ukraine.

Biden affirmed US support and assistance for Poland's investigation and "ironclad" commitment to NATO, according to the readout released by the White House. The two leaders agreed to remain in contact to determine the appropriate steps as the investigation is being carried out. (ANI)

