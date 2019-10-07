Anumula Gitesh Sarma appointed India's High Commissioner to Australia

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Diplomat Anumula Gitesh Sarma was appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Sarma is a 1986 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

Sarma, who has previously served as the Indian envoy to Uzbekistan and Fiji, will replace AM Gondane as the High commissioner to Australia.

He had been serving as the Secretary (West) in the MEA before the appointment today. (ANI)