Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson

New Delhi [India], Mar 06 (ANI): Anurag Srivastava will replace Raveesh Kumar as the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), sources told ANI.

Anurag Srivastava is currently serving as the Indian ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union.

He is from the 1999 batch of the Indian Foreign Service.

A formal announcement of his succession is expected to be made soon. (ANI)

