Apoorva Srivastava appointed as next Ambassador of India to Slovak Republic

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Apoorva Srivastava, presently Consul General of the Consulate General of India in Toronto has been appointed the next Ambassador of India to the Slovak Republic.

"Ms Apoorva Srivastava (IFS: 2001), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Toronto, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Slovak Republic," MEA press release stated.

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Recently on Friday, Partha Satpathy, an Ambassador of India to the Republic of Hungary, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina.



"Shri Partha Satpathy (IFS: 1990) presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Hungary, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Bosnia and Herzegovina with residence in Budapest," an MEA press release said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Dr Adarsh Swaika, a joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs was appointed India's next Ambassador to Kuwait.

"Dr Adarsh Swaika (IFS: 2002), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Kuwait," an MEA release said.

On another side, Avtar Singh, a Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea.

"Avtar Singh (YOA: 2006), presently Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guinea," an MEA release said. (ANI)

