Argentina confirms 8,472 new daily COVID-19 cases, 246 deaths

Buenos Aires [Argentina], August 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina confirmed on Friday 8,472 new COVID-19 infections in one day, bringing the total to 5,074,725 cases, the Ministry of Health reported, adding that there were also 246 more deaths, for a total of 108,815.



The number of active COVID-19 cases was 240,484, while 4,725,426 people have recovered from the disease.

The percentage of intensive care unit beds was 51.3 percent nationwide, while in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area it was 49.6 percent, according to the official report.

The Argentine government has so far applied 36,387,897 vaccine doses against COVID-19, according to data from the Public Vaccination Monitor. (ANI/Xinhua)

