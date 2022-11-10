Armed attack kills one, injures three in Afghanistan's Kunar

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 9 (ANI): One person was killed and three were injured after a gunman opened fire on civilians in Kunar province of Afghanistan.

The armed attack took place at the provincial capital of Kunar province in Eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday evening, according to local Taliban officials, reported Khaama Press.

The cause of the attack is unknown as of yet as the investigation is underway. However, the gunman has been taken into custody, Khaama Press reported citing the local officials.

There have been more instances of criminal behaviour, abduction, hostage-taking, and violently settling old scores between families and ethnic groups since the Taliban took control.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released a report the previous month, outlining the human rights situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.



The report summarized UNAMA's findings with regard to the protection of civilians, extrajudicial killings, torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrests and detentions, the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, fundamental freedoms and the situation in places of detention.

Not only this, the plight of Afghan women has continued to be deplorable in the country ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year.

Women's lives have become worst under the Taliban's regime. The girls were stopped from going to school beyond a sixth grade on March 23 and a decree against the women's dress code was issued after a month. There are restrictions on movement, education and freedom of expression of women posing a threat to their survival.

Not only this, the lack of female healthcare workers has prevented women from accessing basic medical facilities, and international donors, who fund 90 per cent of health clinics, are hesitant to send money because of their fear of the funds being misused.

Around 80 per cent of women working in the media have lost their jobs, and almost 18 million women in the country are struggling for health, education and social rights. Many women, particularly those who worked in security agencies, lost their jobs after the Islamic Emirate was re-established. (ANI)

