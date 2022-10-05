Armed forces to stay away from politics, says Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa

Washington [US], October 5 (ANI): Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa assured the nation on Tuesday that the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to stay away from it in the future as well.

While addressing the gathering during the lunch at Pakistani Embassy in Washington, Pakistan Bajwa said that he will leave after the completion of his second three-year term in two months, Dawn reported.

He reminded the nation that reviving the country's ailing economy should be the first priority of all segments of society, adding that without a strong economy the nation would not be able to achieve its targets.

"There could be no diplomacy either without a strong economy," said the army chief in his address to an audience which included a large number of Pakistani diplomats.

After lunch, Bajwa went to the Pentagon for a meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.



According to Dawn citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Bajwa called on retired General Lloyd James Austin III, Secretary of Defence; Jacob Jeremiah Sullivan, National Security Adviser; and Wendy Ruth Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State.

During the meetings, matters of mutual of interest, regional security situations and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The army chief thanked the US officials for their support and reiterated that assistance from "our global partners shall be vital for rescue/rehabilitation of the flood victims in Pakistan", as reported by Dawn.

US had provided USD 56.5 million in aid to Pakistan for flood relief and humanitarian assistance this year.

During his meeting with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had expressed his sorrow over the devastation and loss of life throughout the country caused by catastrophic flooding.

"He reaffirmed the US commitment to the people of Pakistan, noting the nearly USD 56.5 million in flood relief and humanitarian assistance provided this year as well as the additional USD 10 million of food security assistance announced today," read the US State Department press release.

Since mid-June, unprecedented heavy rains and flooding gripped Pakistan, and the military has been engaged in relief and rescue efforts across the country. (ANI)

