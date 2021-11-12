Armed men kill 1, wound another in Afghanistan's Kunduz province

Kunduz [Afghanistan], November 12 (ANI): Two armed men on Friday killed one person and injured another in an attack in the capital of the northern Kunduz province in Afghanistan.

The armed men attacked shop owners in Kunduz city on Friday, killing one on the spot and injuring another, Xinhua news agency reported citing locals.



A provincial government official has confirmed the incident, saying a probe has been initiated into the case.

Separately, another blast was reported in Nangarhar province on Friday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing a source

At least 15 people got injured in the blast that was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a mosque during prayers at the Shadal Mosque in eastern Nangarhar. (ANI)

