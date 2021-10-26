Armed Taliban man opens fire at Kabul airport, injures one

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 26 (ANI): At least one person was injured on Tuesday when an armed Taliban man opened fire at people lined up to buy air tickets at the Kabul airport, reported Sputnik.

"A man was injured. A Taliban man had his finger on the trigger when he dispersed the crowd, and they often have a cartridge in the chamber and the safety is off," Sputnik quoted an eyewitness as saying.



"Usually, there is a stampede at the ticket offices, these ones sell tickets to Iran and help with obtaining an Iranian visa," the eyewitness added.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Kabul airports became operational in recent days as after the foreign troops left Afghanistan in August, the operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport were stopped. (ANI)

