Armenia reports 189 new COVID-19 cases

Yerevan [Armenia], November 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Armenia on Monday reported 189 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 338,120, according to the country's ministry of healthcare.

Data from the Ministry showed that 1,072 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 316,198.



Meanwhile, 21 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,535.

As of Monday, the country had administered a total of 1,217,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the country's healthcare ministry.

The ministry also confirmed that no cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the country so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

