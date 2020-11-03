Armenian Defense Ministry says Azerbaijan suffered serious losses in Eastern Karabakh

Yerevan [Armenia], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Tuesday that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have suffered serious casualties in the eastern direction of the Karabakh front.



"The fighting in the eastern part of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) still continues. The enemy troops have suffered serious casualties," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

The long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which dates back to 1988, escalated afresh on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the military action. Reports indicate that civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh are bearing the brunt of artillery shelling.

Armenia has declared martial law and called for a general mobilization, while Azerbaijan has also announced partial mobilization and partial martial law. The parties have since agreed to three humanitarian ceasefires, but hostilities have continued nonetheless. (ANI/Sputnik)

