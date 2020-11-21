Armenian PM focuses on reforming military after hostilities over Nagorno-Karabakh

Yerevan [Armenia], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan underscored the need to reform the country's military following the hostilities over Nagorno-Karabakh, the government's press office said.

Speaking at the presentation of the newly appointed Defence Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan to the ministry's staff, Pashinyan noted the necessity to learn from the unsuccessful military confrontation against Azerbaijan.

"We must seriously analyse what happened, understand where and why we made mistakes, what we need to learn from these mistakes. And in general, it is obvious that we are facing the need to reform the army and the armed forces," Pashinyan said, as quoted by the press office.



The prime minister went on to say that he expects the ministry to draw up a reform plan and present it on his desk swiftly.

He added that "it is very important to construct a new logic, new tactics and strategies without disrupting the healthy traditions of the army and armed forces."

Harutyunyan was appointed the previous day in place of David Tonoyan, who resigned of his own accord along with a slew of ministers. Harutyunyan had previously headed the defense ministry between 1999 and 2000. (ANI/Sputnik)

