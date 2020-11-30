Armenian President seeks Putin's help to bring Armenian servicemen held by baku back home

Yerevan [Armenia], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Armenian President Armen Sargsyan has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to assist the return of Armenian captives who are held in Azerbaijan since the escalation of the Karabakh conflict, Sargsyan's office said on Monday.



"The letter sent to Putin says, in particular, that the Armenian society and expatriate community are deeply concerned over the situation around servicemen and civilians taken captive by Azerbaijan," Sargsyan's office said in a statement.

According to the statement, "the Russian president's mediation would largely contribute to the solution of the highly sensitive problem of returning servicemen and civilians held by Azerbaijan, and the bodies of those killed." (ANI/Sputnik)

