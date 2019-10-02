Army Chief Gen. Rawat meets Maldives' Ibrahim Solih, hails bilateral ties

Male [Maldives], Oct 2 (ANI): Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Wednesday called on Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih here and hailed the long-standing friendship between India and the Maldives.

Gen. Rawat, who is currently on a five-day visit to the island nation, also commended the joint efforts of the armed forces of both countries at enhancing and revitalising the bilateral defence cooperation during his meeting with the Maldivian President.

On Tuesday, the Army Chief handed over vehicles and various military spares to Major General Abdulla Shamaal, the Chief of Defence Force of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) here.

The move was aimed at cementing the military relationship between both the countries as the Maldives, due to its centrality to the Indian Ocean region, has always held prime importance for India.

Gen. Rawat also met Maldives met Minister of Defence, Mariya Didi and Major General Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Defence Forces, MNDF and held discussions on defence cooperation on the same day.

Apart from the above engagements, the Army Chief also visited a Military Hospital where the Indian Armed Forces medical team is providing support in the functioning of the hospital. He interacted with the medical team and appreciated their contribution in ensuring the efficient functioning of the Military Hospital.

He also met Sunjay Sudhir, the Ambassador of India to the Maldives who briefed him on cooperation activities and security-related issues of the Indian Ocean Region.

The Army Chief visited victory monument in Male and paid tributes to the valiant martyrs who had laid down their life on November 3, 1988, Army said in another tweet.

