Army Chief meets French Chief of Staff, discuss aspect of defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Army Chief General Manoj Pande met French Chief of Staff of Air and Space Force, General Stephane Mille and discussed various aspects of defence cooperation between both two nations.

General Manoj Pande interacted with General Stephane Mille, Chief of Staff, French Air and Space Force and discussed aspects of defence cooperation between both the defence forces.

Apart from Army Chief, Mille also met Navy Vice Chief Admiral SN Ghormade and discussed the defence cooperation and engagements.

Vice Admiral SN Ghormade interacted with Gen Stephane Mille, Chief of Staff French Air & Space Force on November 7, 2022 at New Delhi. Matters of defence cooperation, bilateral ops engagements and mitigation of security concerns in the Indian Ocean Region were discussed.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and French Air and Space Force (FASF) are participating in a bilateral exercise, named 'Garuda VII', from October 26 to November 12, 2022, at Air Force Station Jodhpur.





In this exercise, FASF is participating with four Rafale fighter aircraft, one A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and a contingent of 220 personnel. The IAF is participating with Su-30 MKI, Rafale, LCA Tejas and Jaguar fighter aircraft, as well as the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Mi-17 helicopters, read a press statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The IAF contingent will also include Combat Enabling Assets like Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS and AEW&C. This joint exercise will provide a platform for both countries to enhance operational capability and interoperability, while also sharing best practices.

This is the seventh edition of the bilateral exercise. The first, third and fifth editions were conducted in India in 2003, 2006 and 2014 at Air Force Stations Gwalior, Kalaikunda and Jodhpur, respectively. The second, fourth and sixth editions were conducted in France in 2005, 2010 and 2019.

Participation of the IAF and FASF in this exercise will promote professional interaction, exchange of experiences and enhancement of operational knowledge, besides strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, the statement said. (ANI)

