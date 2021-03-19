Army Chief Naravane hold talks with South Korean counterpart on defence ties

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General, MM Naravane, on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with South Korean counterpart Gen Nam Yeong Shin and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.



