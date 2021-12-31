Around 160 pilgrims selected by Indian organisers to go to Pak on Jan 1, Islamabad planned invite in 'non-transparent manner'

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Around 160 Indian pilgrims, selected by Indian organisers, will cross over to Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border on January 1, sources said on Friday and noted that Islamabad had planned to invite a select group of people from India to visit Teri temple in a "non-transparent manner" which was not acceptable.

The sources said Pakistan's plan was also contrary to the spirit under which the two sides conducted pilgrimages.



"Pakistan had planned to invite a select group of people from India to visit Teri temple in Pakistan in a non-transparent manner. This was not acceptable to us. This was also contrary to the spirit under which the two sides conduct pilgrimages. Now around 160 Indian pilgrims, selected by Indian organisers, will cross over to Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border tomorrow," a source said.

The sources said that as in the past, the Indian government is fully committed to providing all assistance to the Indian pilgrims.

Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit their religious shrines in Pakistan every year under the framework of a bilateral protocol. (ANI)

