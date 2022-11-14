Around 190,000 Afghan refugees deported from Iran in last six months: Analysts

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 14 (ANI): As the atrocities against the Afghan refugees in neighbouring countries are on the surge, around 190,000 Afghans have been deported from Iran within the past six months, TOLOnews reported citing the analysts.

According to the analysts, the lack of jobs in the country and human rights violations have forced people to fly to neighbouring countries like Iran, and Turkey by unlawful means.

"I hope our country is developed and job opportunities are created for youth. I have witnessed a lot of problems in Iran," said a deportee, Abdul Ghafor.

"Over the past six months, more than 68,258 refugees who were deported via Nimroz port were provided with aid," said Sadiqullah Nasrat, head of the provincial department of Refugees and Repatriation, as per TOLOnews.

The refugees who were forcefully sent to Iran also expressed frustration over the challenges they faced.



Complaining about the poor situation in war-torn Afghanistan, another deportee, Khudad said, "I have not seen any happy days. I was always after work and then I was kicked out."

One of the main reasons behind the rising number of Afghan immigrants in Iran is the political instability and economic crisis in Afghanistan. Since its ascent to power in Kabul, the Islamic group imposed policies severely restricting basic rights--particularly those of women and girls, TOLOnews reported.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Taliban dismissed all women from leadership posts in the civil service and prohibited girls in most provinces from attending secondary school.

Armed groups linked to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State have carried out bombings targeting ethnic Hazaras, Afghan Shias, Sufis, and others, killing and injuring hundreds.

Earlier, in May, a total of 1,094 Afghan nationals who had taken refuge in neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Iran returned home, as per the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR).

More than 6,53,000 Afghan refugees have returned or been deported to Afghanistan mainly from neighbouring countries since August 2021, according to official figures from the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, as per the media reports. (ANI)

