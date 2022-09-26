Around 4,000 cases of infectious diseases reported in Pakistan in 24 hours

Around 4,000 cases of infectious diseases reported in Pakistan within 24 hours

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 25 (ANI): At least 3,963 new cases of diarrhoea, skin infections, and malaria were reported in the last 24 hours in the worst-hit province of Balochistan, as Pakistan faces the aftermath of devastating floods.

Balochistan reported 3,963 new cases of viral diseases in the last 24 hours, which included 947 diarrhoea cases, 77 cholera cases, 1055 cases of respiratory infections, 165 eye infections, and 675 malaria cases, while 1043 skin infections, ARY News reported.

Balochistan and Sindh have been attacked by viral diseases after floods caused devastation in the two provinces. The stagnant floodwaters have led to widespread cases of skin and eye infections, diarrhoea, malaria, typhoid and dengue fever across numerous provinces in Pakistan, triggering health threats to people in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

On Sunday, Baloshictan reported 3,162 new cases of viral diseases including 859 diarrhoea cases, 50 cholera cases, 862 cases of respiratory infections, 161 eye infections, and 5 malaria cases, while 994 skin infections in the last 24 hours, a report said.

The number of malaria cases in the country had gone up to 229.

Despite the efforts of the government and local and foreign relief organisations, many people are in urgent need of food and medicine in flood-hit regions despite the efforts of the government and humanitarian organisations, according to the Express Tribune.

A majority of Pakistanis are unhappy with the government's response to the unprecedented natural disaster that has ravaged millions of lives in the cash-strapped country, according to a survey.

This displeasure was evident in the latest Pattan survey published this week. The survey was conducted by community-based activists at 38 disaster-hit localities of 14 districts of three flood-hit provinces, the Dawn newspaper reported.



As per the survey, most localities were unhappy with the performance of state institutions. People in 92 per cent of locations were forced to leave their villages and neighbourhoods due to floods, the survey said.

After six weeks of flooding, many families from 15 locations were found living under the open sky on roads, and without tents.

Since June this year, Pakistan has endured harsh monsoon weather resulting in a serious humanitarian and development crisis.

According to government estimates, about 33 million people across the country have been affected by unrelenting heavy rains and flooding - the worst in decades.

Millions of acres of crops and orchards - many of those ready to harvest - have been damaged and destroyed, and the next planting season is threatened. Agriculture is a critical source of sustenance and livelihood for the majority of families in Pakistan, and for the economy of the country.

Balochistan's death toll amid floods reached 322 with 12 more reported dead, as per the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), ARY News reported.

Over 500,000 cattle have been reported dead, and 185,000 homes have been damaged amid the calamity. 65,000 homes were completely demolished while 120,000 were partially damaged, PDMA said.

Besides, 103 dams have also been damaged due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the province while crops on over 900,000 acres of land were also damaged. 2,198 km of roads and 22 bridges have also been damaged amid the calamity, ARY News reported.

Pakistan has a total of 160 districts. To date, half of these across the country is declared "calamity hit." And that number is expected to increase. (ANI)

